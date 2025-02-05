Carolina Rallies in 3rd to Beat Bobcats, 4-3

February 5, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Winston-Salem, NC - Following a 1-0 shutout on Friday evening against the Blue Ridge Bobcats, the Carolina Thunderbirds scored twice in the final 20 minutes to take down the Bobcats, 4-3, on Saturday evening at the Fairgrounds Arena.

In the 11th meeting this year, Carolina (23-7-3) jumped out to a fast start. Nate Keeley ripped home his ninth goal of the season just 2:03 into the 1st period. Just over five minutes later, Jiri Pestuka snapped home a shot through traffic to put Carolina ahead 2-0 just 7:14 into the 1st period.

Blue Ridge (16-12-4) found a response later in the 1st. Jakub Volf deflected home a shot from Denis Radchenko to make it a 2-1 game before Nicholas McHugh beat Mario Cavaliere high over the blocker, tying thte game at two heading into the 1st intermission. Boris Babik replaced Cavaliere with 26 seconds remaining in the 1st and Cavaliere did not return for Carolina.

In the 2nd, McHugh jammed home a rebound by the near post of Babik to give the Bobcats the lead with 7:39 left in the 2nd, but in the 3rd, trailing by a goal, Carolina rallied.

Just 90 seconds into the 3rd period, Dmitri Selyutin ripped home a shot off a turnover from the far dot, tying the game at three. Carolina continued to apply pressure, and just over the midway mark in regulation, Joe Cangelosi was left alone in the slot and Jiri Pestuka fed Cangelosi who wired home the go-ahead-goal with 9:27 left. The Thunderbirds held on across the final nine minutes to finish off the sweep of the Bobcats, 4-3.

The Thunderbirds have now won six straight games and hit the road for a four-game road swing against the Port Huron Prowlers and the Mississippi Sea Wolves. Carolina and Port Huron meet on Friday evening at McMorran Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. from Port Huron, Michigan.

