River Dragons Sign Four, Make Corresponding Roster Moves Ahead of Home Opener

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons have made a series of roster moves ahead of their home opening weekend against the Carolina Thunderbirds.

Goaltender Bailey MacBurnie has been signed to the active roster and forward Nick Wright has been elevated from the Taxi Squad to the active roster. Wright still has three games left to serve in a suspension that rolled over from the end of the 2019-20 season.

The River Dragons have also signed defensemen Tom Maldonado and Brad Nolan to the Taxi Squad.

In corresponding moves, the River Dragons have released Danny Plourde and loaned Richie Pinkowski to Quad City of the SPHL.

With these moves made, the River Dragons home opening lineup now looks like this

#1 Jared Rutledge

#4 Noah Doyle

#5 Zach Sargis

#7 Levi Armstrong

#8 MJ Graham "A"

#9 Josh Pietrantonio "C"

#15 Hunter Bersani

#17 Austin Daae "A"

#18 Justin Schmit

#19 Robert Vanwynsberghe

#20 Trevor Finch

#21 Jagger Williamson

#22 Jay Croop "A"

#24 Brad Nolan

#25 Tom Maldonado

#26 Oleg Shypitsyn

#27 Paul Fregeau

#28 Dalton Anderson

#29 Jake Huss

#30 Sean Kuhn

#31 Bailey MacBurnie

*Denotes Taxi Squad

** Nick Wright is on the active roster but still serving a suspension from the 19-20 season. He will be eligible starting November 20th.

