River Dragons Pick up First Win of the Season, Defeat Carolina 3-1

November 12, 2021 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons picked up their first win of the season in a tightly contested 3-1 game against their southern counterpart, the Carolina Thunderbirds.

The Dragons found the back of the net first, and they did so from literally behind the net. Hunter Bersani took a puck from the left wing behind the net and played it off the back of Carolina goaltender Nick Modica for the game's opening goal 2:11 into the first period. Later in the period, while on a 4-on-4 Vaughn Clouston blocked a shot from the point and took the puck back on a breakaway and slipped one past Jared Rutledge to even up the game.

A 1-1 score through 20 minutes had both team's continuing to grind into the second period, and it was Columbus who would restore their lead at the 8:12 mark of the frame. Robert Vanwynsberghe picked up his 2nd of the season collecting his own rebound and backhanding it home for what would be the eventual game winner. After 40 minutes of play, Carolina and Columbus were even on shots at 18 apiece in a very grind it out type game.

Trevor Finch would add an insurance goal in the 3rd after Bersani forced a turnover in the Carolina end, and give the game its final score. Despite a late power play opportunity Carolina could not solve the Columbus PK who is still perfect on the season on the man disadvantage.

Jared Rutledge took the win with 24 saves on 25 shots, Nick Modica suffers the loss with a 33 save effort.

The same two teams go at it again tomorrow night at the Civic Center with a 7:30 puck drop. Tickets available at the Civic Center Box Office and on TicketMaster. Fort Benning Harley-Davidson pregame show on the Columbus River Dragons broadcast network starts at 7:00 P.M.

Three Stars of the Game

Hunter Bersani

Jared Rutledge

Robert Vanwynsberghe

Attendance: 2535

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.