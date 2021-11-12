Seven Players Tally Multiple Points in 6-5 Win

PORT HURON, MI - The Danbury Hat Tricks (3-0-0-1-0) went to Port Huron (1-2-0-1-1) to battle the Prowlers in a rematch of their opening weekend matchup on Friday. The Hat Tricks went down early but used a four-goal second period to claim a 6-5 victory.

The Hat Tricks went down one in the second period after a Port Huron goal gave the Prowlers a 2-1 lead. Danbury would respond in a big way, scoring only 56 seconds later when Cory Anderson scored his third goal of the season.

The Hat Tricks would tally four goals in total in the second period. They got goals from familiar faces, including Jonny Ruiz, Gordy Bonnel, and two from Cory Anderson. William McEwen was solid in net for Danbury throughout the rest of the middle frame, and the Hat Tricks rode a 5-2 lead into the dressing room.

Nicola Levesque and Tobias Odjick lead the way for Danbury, tallying a goal and an assist each. It was the first game of the season for Levesque, who made an immediate impact tonight.

"Both of those guys played great," said Hat Tricks Head Coach Dave MacIssac when asked about Levesque and Odjick. "They were huge for us all night."

Port Huron did make it close late in the game. After Danbury scored an early goal in the third to make it 6-2, the Prowlers rallied to score three unanswered. Giving themselves 32 seconds at the end of the game to try and get a game-tying goal and send it to overtime.

"We have to be better at the end of games," continued MacIssac. "We can't keep letting teams back into games after we should have put them away."

The Hat Tricks weathered the storm and now look ahead to try for a series sweep on Saturday.

The Hat Tricks are back in action tomorrow, as they will face off against the same Port Huron Prowlers at 7:05 p.m.

