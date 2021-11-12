Hat Tricks Hit the Road for the First Time this Season

November 12, 2021 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







PORT HURON, MI - The Danbury Hat Tricks (2-0-0-1-0) skate on the road for the first time this season on Friday as they travel to Michigan to take on the Port Huron Prowlers (1-1-0-1-1).

Danbury is unbeaten in its first three games, with two regulation wins and an overtime victory.

The Hat Tricks have recorded eight of a possible nine points through three games this season.

Danbury's .889 points percentage is the best in the FPHL in the early-going. The Hat Tricks have scored 16 goals in three games, averaging 5.3 goals per game.

"We have played well in the offensive zone," said head coach Dave MacIsaac. "We need to keep that going away from home."

Goaltender Cooper Seedott stopped 34 of 37 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over Watertown. The Hat Tricks depended on the rookie netminder in the third and he delivered, making multiple big stops in the final minutes for his third win of the season.

Port Huron is led offensively by Dalton Jay and Alex Johnson. Jay's four goals and eight points lead the team, while Johnson's six helpers and seven points are just behind him.

Player-coach Matt Graham's four tallies are tied with Jay for the team lead.

The Hat Tricks have started strong at home, but will travel to enemy territory for the first time this season. Puck-drop is at 7:05 and can be seen on the Port Huron YouTube page.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 12, 2021

Hat Tricks Hit the Road for the First Time this Season - Danbury Hat Tricks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.