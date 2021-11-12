Ivashkin, Borshchev Lift Black Bears to 7-6 Victory

DELAWARE - The Binghamton Black Bears won their fourth game in a row with a 7-6 victory at Delaware on Friday night.

Nikita Ivashkin gave the Black Bears a 1-0 lead just 6:45 into the game. From behind the net, Sam Holeczy sent the puck to the hash marks and Ivashkin blasted a one timer by goaltender Trevor Babin. The goal was Ivashkin's sixth of the year with the lone assist to Holeczy.

Binghamton took a 2-0 lead on the power play courtesy of Brett Parker. Egor Borshchev set up Parker who slid the puck through Babin for his second tally of the year. The goal came at 8:10 of the first period with assists from Borshchev and Kyle Powell.

Ryan Marker pulled Delaware within one goal as he snuck one in on the power play. After big saves by goaltender Joe Sheppard, Marker took the puck and swung it into the net for to decrease Binghamton's lead to one. Assists were given to Adam Morgan and Dale Deon at 14:25 of the first.

Binghamton native Geno DeAngelo scored his first of the year on a rebound to give the Black Bears a 3-1 lead later in the opening period. Powell and Mikal Chalifoux were denied chances, but DeAngelo lifted the puck over Babin for another two-goal lead with 4:07 left in the first. The Black Bears took that lead into the intermission along with a 23-9 shot advantage.

The Black Bears scored twice in the first 36 seconds of the second period to take a 5-1 lead. Ivashkin and Borshchev put in goals just 19 seconds apart with assists from Egor Nosov, Newberg, Oganezov, and Murray for the four-goal lead.

Morgan and Marker connected for the second time of the game to get the Thunder back within a goal. Morgan stole the puck from Jens Petersen and fed Marker who slid the puck through the legs of Sheppard at 2:21 of the middle period and Binghamton now led 5-2.

Dan Cangelosi put home a breakaway goal on the blocker side to get the Thunder within two goals, 5-3. Cangelosi's goal was his third of the year and came 9:41 into the second.

Borshchev put home another goal - his second of the night - to give Binghamton another three-goal lead. The goal was unassisted, and the Black Bears took the 6-3 lead into the third period.

Delaware scored three goals in the third period, however, Brett Maracle's goal held up as the game winner in a 7-6 victory.

The Black Bears return home tomorrow for Veterans Appreciation Night presented by Lockheed Martin. Free tickets for Veterans, foam puck giveaway, live music on the concourse, and happy hour drink specials from 5:30 p.m. until puck drop at 7:00 p.m.

