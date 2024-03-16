River Dragons Double up Zydeco 4-2

March 16, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - Justin MacDonald scored twice to extend his league-record scoring streak to 33 games as the Columbus River Dragons topped the Baton Rouge Zydeco 4-2 on Saturday night.

MacDonald started the scoring in both the second and third periods, with the latter goal counting for the game winner at 4:28 of the frame. The game was the twenty-third multi-point outing for MacDonald during the streak.

Sequoia Swan recorded a goal and an assist as did Ryan Hunter to round out the scoring.

Baton Rouge did manage to make it a game late, scoring a pair of power play goals 2:22 apart to close the gap to 4-2 with just under seven minutes remaining. Despite pulling goaltender Bailey Stephens (26 saves) the Zydeco would not score again.

Notes:

MacDonald now has 29 goals and 46 assists for 75 points over the course of his 33-game scoring streak.

Breandan Colgan secured the win with 34 saves for his 20th win of the season.

Tomorrow's game is the final meeting of the regular season between Columbus and Baton Rouge. The River Dragons are 11-1 vs. the Zydeco this season.

Ryan Hunter is now on a six-game point streak.

The River Dragons host the Zydeco in a 4:05 pm Sunday matinee tomorrow, wearing special St. Patrick's Day jerseys to be auctioned off through the DASH app following the game. Tickets are on sale now for all remaining River Dragons home games through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.