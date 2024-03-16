Trevor Babin Back with the KWings

Trevor Rabin heads back to the Kalamazoo Wings. After being the primary goalie for most of the year with the Motor City Rockers, Babin is set to head back to the same ECHL team he was with in the preseason.

This season Babin had played 43 games for the Rockers and having a record of 17-12 with the team. He also recorded 992 saves through 1079 shots against.

Congrats Trevor Babin this is well deserved!

