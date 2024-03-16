Prowlers Fall Short in Fraser

The Port Huron Prowlers came up short against the Motor City Rockers 6-4 at Big Boy Arena on Match 16. Port Huron battled back from 3-0 and 4-3 to tie but never led.

TJ Sneath opened the scoring with a wrister through traffic after his team got some offensive zone pressure. Declan Conway doubled the lead a few minutes later after his first shot was stopped by Tucker Tynan but he tapped home the rebound. A few minutes after that, Scott Coash came in on a breakaway, fought through a hook and scored to make it 3-0 after one.

Mitch Jones got the Prowlers on the board 18 seconds into the middle frame with a rocker over Ricky Gonzalez's glove. Just over four minutes after that, Bryan Parsons got a steal at center, walked in on the right-wing side and fired a wrister past Gonzalez to pull his team within one. Midway through the period Conor Foley rescued a rebound in his own end and started a rush the other way. He took a pass from Dalton Jay on the other end and slipped it five-hole to tie things at three.

The Rockers turned up the pressure in the final minutes of the stanza and Mike Winn floated a shot through traffic that found the back of the net that put Motor City in front after two.

The Prowlers got an early one to start the third when Paul Arnott sent a shot on net that former Rocker Ross Bartlett touched home out of the air to even the score again.

Later in the period, Tristan Wells found some space on the rush and picked the top corner to give his team a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Lane King hit the empty net for his first goal of the season. The Rockers clinch a playoff spot with the win.

Tynan made 42 saves in the loss for Port Huron.

Sneath led the way with a goal and two assists for Motor City. Wells added an assist to his goal while Josh Colten and Jameson Milam dished out a pair of helpers apiece. Ricky Gonzalez stopped 22 shots.

The rubber match is set for March 17 at 2:05 P.M. at Big Boy Arena. The game will be available live on the PHP Network YouTube channel.

