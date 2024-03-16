Lockheed Martin & Black Bears Celebrate 3rd Year Partnership

BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears, in conjunction with Lockheed Martin will present a check to the Binghamton Veterans Center prior to puck drop on March 16, 2024, inside Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

The donation to the Binghamton Veterans Center originated from Military Appreciation Night on November 11, 2023, with the Black Bears wearing special, military themed jerseys that were auctioned off raising $9,725 in support of the Binghamton Veterans Center.

"Lockheed Martin shares the Binghamton Black Bears strong commitment to our area Veterans," said Hamid Salim, Maritime Systems Vice President, and Owego General Manager. "We are extremely proud to partner with the Black Bears and support local Veteran organizations that provide so much to those who served our great nation." As one of over 300 Vet Centers across the country, the Binghamton Vet Center delivers readjustment counseling services to local servicemembers, veterans and their families across the Southern Tier of New York.

"We are thrilled to be celebrating our third year partnering with Lockheed Martin," said Binghamton Black Bears owner Andreas Johansson. "Working together has given our organization amazing opportunities and allowed us to help make an impact with the Veterans of Broome County, one of our proudest accomplishments. We greatly appreciate their service and dedication to this community. We look forward to continuing our partnership in the future."

The check will be presented on March 16, 2024, to representatives of the Binghamton Vet Center by Lockheed Martin's Vice President & General Manager, Hamid Salim, and Binghamton Black Bears owner, Andreas Johansson.

