Rabbits Roll River Sharks, 8-1

March 16, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Elmira River Sharks News Release







Elmira came into the weekend facing three games in three nights in three different buildings knowing the team trailing them in the standings only play one time this weekend. The Hat Tricks came in looking to extend their hold on third place in the Empire division.

Danbury found the back of the net twice in the first period against recent River Sharks acquisition Sam LiVecchi as right after the media time out Corey Cunningham took a pass from Jonny Ruiz and was able to beat LiVecchi to make it 1-0. Just 1:17 later Nick DiNicola found a rebound right in the slot and put it over the outstretched LiVecchi for the 2-0 lead.

The Hat Tricks continued to push the pace of play to kick off St Paddy's weekend as Josh LaBelle scored on an odd man rush with Connor Wooley just 1:28 into the second period to extend the lead to 3-0. Cunningham nailed his second of the night and Daniel McKitrick added a tally to give the Hat Tricks a 5-0 lead and remove LiVecchi from his debut in favor of Frankie McClendon.

As the clock continued to tick Danbury kept the pressure up tallying three times on McClendon as well as Cunningham completed the hat trick, DiNicola nabbed his second of the night and Jacob Ratcliffe buried a power play goal before Dustin Jesseau got a rebound and tucked on behind Connor McCollum to give Elmira something to cheer about in an 8-1 defeat.

LiVecchi stopped 21 of 26 in his River Sharks debut earning the loss while McClendon stopped 24 of 27.

The River Sharks and Hat Tricks battle again tomorrow night live from the First Arena. Get your tickets on Ticketmaster or by calling the box office at 607-734-PUCK. #feartheFin

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2024

Rabbits Roll River Sharks, 8-1 - Elmira River Sharks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.