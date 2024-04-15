River Dragons Announce Playoff Roster
April 15, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Columbus River Dragons News Release
COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced the team's playoff roster today ahead of Game One of the Continental Division Semifinal against Mississippi on Wednesday at 8:05 pm ET. The series is a best-of-three with Games Two and Three (if necessary) played back in Columbus on Friday and Saturday night.
Forwards
4 - Alex Storjohann
7 - Justin MacDonald
9 - Josh Pietrantonio
10 - Cody Wickline
15 - Kyle Moore
17 - Austin Daae
19 - Hunter Bersani
21 - Sequoia Swan
22 - Jay Croop
71 - Alexander Jmaeff
88 - Ryan Hunter
Defensemen
5 - Parker Layton (Developmental Player)
11 - Kirk Underwood
12 - Hugh Anderson (Developmental Player)
18 - Nathan Balkwill
25 - Jordan Popoff
47 - Nolan Slachetka
89 - Brody Duncan
91 - Carter Shinkaruk
Goaltenders
1 - Breandan Colgan
30 - Hunter Virostek (Developmental Player)
31 - William Lavalliere
Also, FPHL rules state that all players who did not play a game in the league this season must be waived and become free agents. Thus, Michael Greco, Jacob Kelly and Chase Carter become free agents. Bryan Moore is not eligible for the playoffs since he did not play enough regular season games to qualify. His four-game PTO will expire.
Columbus will play Game One on the road Wednesday before returning home for Game Two on Friday at 7:35 pm ET and Game Three (if necessary) on Saturday at 7:05 pm ET. Tickets are on sale now via the Columbus Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.
