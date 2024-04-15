River Dragons Announce Playoff Roster

April 15, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced the team's playoff roster today ahead of Game One of the Continental Division Semifinal against Mississippi on Wednesday at 8:05 pm ET. The series is a best-of-three with Games Two and Three (if necessary) played back in Columbus on Friday and Saturday night.

Forwards

4 - Alex Storjohann

7 - Justin MacDonald

9 - Josh Pietrantonio

10 - Cody Wickline

15 - Kyle Moore

17 - Austin Daae

19 - Hunter Bersani

21 - Sequoia Swan

22 - Jay Croop

71 - Alexander Jmaeff

88 - Ryan Hunter

Defensemen

5 - Parker Layton (Developmental Player)

11 - Kirk Underwood

12 - Hugh Anderson (Developmental Player)

18 - Nathan Balkwill

25 - Jordan Popoff

47 - Nolan Slachetka

89 - Brody Duncan

91 - Carter Shinkaruk

Goaltenders

1 - Breandan Colgan

30 - Hunter Virostek (Developmental Player)

31 - William Lavalliere

Also, FPHL rules state that all players who did not play a game in the league this season must be waived and become free agents. Thus, Michael Greco, Jacob Kelly and Chase Carter become free agents. Bryan Moore is not eligible for the playoffs since he did not play enough regular season games to qualify. His four-game PTO will expire.

Columbus will play Game One on the road Wednesday before returning home for Game Two on Friday at 7:35 pm ET and Game Three (if necessary) on Saturday at 7:05 pm ET. Tickets are on sale now via the Columbus Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

