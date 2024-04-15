Playoff Party, Wednesday, April 17 at Reverie Brewing Company, 6-8PM

April 15, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







The Hat Tricks open up the 2024 Commissioner's Cup Playoffs on Friday, April 19 at 7:30 p.m. vs. Motor City inside the Danbury Ice Arena.

Participate in Trivia Night with the Hat Tricks this Wednesday, April 17 from 6-8 p.m. at Reverie Brewing Company in Newtown before the Cup defense begins. This is your chance to enjoy a delicious homemade beer or cider and chat with the players!

Email Herm Sorcher (herm@danburyhattricks.com) to reserve your spot.

ICYMI: Round One Playoff Matchup Set with Motor City, Begins Friday, April 19 in Danbury

News: Round One Playoff Matchup Set with Motor City, Begins Friday, April 19 in Danbury - Danbury Hat Tricks

The #3 Hat Tricks begin their Cup defense on Friday, April 19 in Danbury at 7:30 p.m. against #2 Motor City in the first round of the Commissioner's Cup Playoffs (Game A).

Games two and three (if necessary) will be played at Big Boy Arena in Fraser, Michigan on Saturday, April 20 (7:35 p.m) and Sunday, April 21 (5:05 p.m.).

Tickets are priced at $18 for adults, $14 for children, and $14 for military veterans, and seniors.

If you want to be a part of the full playoff run and defense of the cup, you have the opportunity to purchase a comprehensive postseason package for $66, with any unplayed games being credited towards merchandise or Hat Tricks home games in the 2024-25 season.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.