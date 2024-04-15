OSC Weekly Live Event Listings

by Chris Blackmar

It's playoff time for the Federal Prospects Hockey League, while the Major Arena Soccer League wraps up its first round on Monday, highlighting the weekly rundown of free broadcasts of minor and alternative league sports. No strings, no sign-ups, just free sports. You can access each game by going to the site listed by the game below and searching for it, or visiting FreePlay Sports HQ for direct links.

The Kansas City Comets look to advance past Utica City FC in the MASL playoffs Monday at 6 pm on Twitch, while the FPHL drops the puck on Wednesday with Columbus at Mississippi at 8:05 on YouTube. The entirety of the FPHL first round will run this week culminating with three "if necessary" games on Sunday.

The Pro Volleyball Federation will be on display every day but Monday and Sunday, with Grand Rapids at Atlanta on Tuesday, Columbus at Vegas on Wednesday, Orlando at Grand Rapids on Thursday, Atlanta at Columbus on Friday, and a San Diego/Omaha - Grand Rapids/Vegas double header on Saturday.

The football weekend gets going a day earlier than usual with a Thursday night game between Tucson and San Antonio in the Indoor Football League. The IFL provides another game on Friday and six on Saturday. Friday night also sees a double helping of the National Arena League with Idaho/Omaha at 8 and Carolina/Colorado at 9 pm. Week 4 of the United Football League season gets going on Saturday with the Memphis Showboats in St. Louis to meet the Battlehawks at noon on ABC. That night, two games are on tap at 7 pm on Fox. D.C. plays at Birmingham, while Michigan is at San Antonio. Both will be regional telecasts so check your local listings.

A trio of Minor League Baseball contests dot the schedule beginning with Norfolk at Jacksonville on Wednesday. Louisville faces Iowa on Saturday and Durham is at Worcester on Sunday. All games will be available on Stadium. MiLB also offers a free game of the day, however the schedule has not been released at the times of this article.

In addition to the MASL playoffs, there's plenty of outdoor soccer to enjoy with five MLS Next Pro games, five more from the National Women's Soccer League, and a couple of National Independent Soccer Association matches this week. We also get four from Major League Rugby and two from the Western Ultimate league.

Enjoy your week. Enjoy your sports. Enjoy OurSports.

ALL TIMES EST(* - check local listings)

Monday, Apr. 15

6:00 pm MASL: Kansas City Comets v Utica City FC on Twitch

7:30 pm MLSNP: ATL UTD 2 v Philadelphia Union II on YouTube



Tuesday, Apr. 16

7:00 pm PVF: Grand Rapids Rise @ Atlanta Vibe on YouTube



Wednesday, Apr. 17

7:00 pm IL: Norfolk Tides @ Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Stadium

8:05 pm FPHL: Columbus River Dragons @ Mississippi Sea Wolves on YouTube

10:00 pm PVF: Columbus Fury @ Vegas Thrill on YouTube



Thursday, Apr. 18

7:00 pm PVF: Orlando Valkyries @ Grand Rapids Rise on YouTube

7:30 pm IFL: Tucson Sugar Skulls @ San Antonio Gunslingers on YouTube

10:05 pm MASL: San Diego Sockers @ Chihuahua Savage on Twitch



Friday, Apr. 19

7:00 pm PVF: Atlanta Vibe @ Columbus Fury on YouTube

7:00 pm NISA: Michigan Stars FC v Georgia FC on NISA+

7:00 pm MLSNP: TFC II v New England Revolution II on YouTube

7:05 pm FPHL: Carolina Thunderbirds @ Port Huron Prowlers on YouTube

7:05 pm IFL: Sioux Falls Storm @ Green Bay Blizzard on YouTube

7:30 pm FPHL: Binghamton Black Bears @ Watertown Wolves on YouTube

7:30 pm FPHL: Motor City Rockers @ Danbury Hat Tricks on YouTube

8:00 pm NAL: Idaho Horsemen @ Omaha Beef on YouTube

8:35 pm FPHL: Mississippi Sea Wolves @ Columbus River Dragons on YouTube

9:00 pm NAL: Carolina Cobras @ Colorado Spartans on YouTube



Saturday, Apr. 20

12:00 pm UFL: Memphis Showboats @ St. Louis Battlehawks on ABC

1:00 pm NWSL: NY/NJ Gotham @ Washington Spirit on CBS

2:00 pm MLR: Seattle Seawolves @ New England Free Jacks on TRN

4:00 pm IL: Louisville Bats @ Iowa Cubs on Stadium

4:00 pm MLR: Miami Sharks @ NOLA Gold on TRN

4:00 pm WUL: Utah Wild @ Colorado Aspenglow on YouTube

5:00 pm MLR: Houston SaberCats @ Old GLory DC on TRN

5:00 pm NWSL: Racing Louisville FC v Utah Royals on NWSL+

7:00 pm NISA: Club De Lyon FC v Savannah Clovers FC on NISA+

7:00 pm UFL: D.C. Defenders @ Birmingham Stallions on FOX*

7:00 pm UFL: Michigan Panthers @ San Antonio Brahmas on FOX*

7:00 pm PVF: San Diego Mojo @ Omaha Supernovas on YouTube

7:00 pm FPHL: Watertown Wolves @ Binghamton Black Bears on YouTube

7:05 pm IFL: Vegas Knight Hawks @ Jacksonville Sharks on YouTube

7:30 pm NWSL: Kansas City Current v Bay FC on Ion

7:30 pm FPHL: Port Huron Prowlers @ Carolina Thunderbirds on YouTube

7:35 pm FPHL: Danbury Hat Tricks @ Motor City Rockers on YouTube

8:05 pm IFL: Arizona Rattlers @ Iowa Barnstormers on YouTube

8:05 pm IFL: Frisco Fighters @ Tulsa Oilers on YouTube

8:05 pm IFL: Massachusetts Pirates @ Quad City Steamwheelers on YouTube

8:05 pm FPHL: Mississippi Sea Wolves @ Columbus River Dragons on YouTube

9:05 pm IFL: San Diego Strike Force @ Bay Area Panthers on YouTube

9:05 pm IFL: Duke City Gladiators @ Northern Arizona Wranglers on YouTube

9:45 pm WUL: San Diego Super Bloom @ Arizona Sidewinders on YouTube

10:00 pm PVF: Grand Rapids Rise @ Vegas Thrill on YouTube

10:00 pm NWSL: Portland Thorns FC v Houston Dash on Ion

10:30 pm NISA: Capo FC v Arizona Monsoon FC on NISA+



Sunday, Apr. 21

1:00 pm IL: Durham Bulls @ Worcester Red Sox on Stadium

3:00 pm MLSNP: ATL UTD 2 v FC Cincinnati 2 on YouTube

4:30 pm MLSNP: Colorado Rapids 2 v North Texas SC on YouTube

5:05 pm FPHL: Danbury Hat Tricks @ Motor City Rockers on YouTube

6:00 pm FPHL: Port Huron Prowlers @ Carolina Thunderbirds on YouTube

6:00 pm MLR: RFC Los Angeles @ Chicago Hounds on TRN

6:00 pm NWSL: Seattle Reign FC v Chicago Red Stars on NWSL+

6:00 pm FPHL: Watertown Wolves @ Binghamton Black Bears on YouTube

8:05 pm MASL: Chihuahua Savage @ San Diego Sockers on Twitch

11:00 pm MLSNP: Tacoma Defiance v Whitecaps FC 2 on YouTube

