Shorrock Hits Michigan; Zydeco Down Sea Wolves 5-2

April 15, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Baton Rouge, LA - The Zydeco and Sea Wolves rivalry continued in a fiery fashion on Friday night. In a match filled with fights, physical hockey, and the Zydeco's best goal of the season, Baton Rouge came out on top, 5-2.

After dropping Thursday night's matchup against Baton Rouge, the Sea Wolves came into the second game of the series on a 7-game losing streak, whereas Baton Rouge is looking to win their 5th straight against Mississippi.

Both teams set the tone early with their offense, scoring two goals each in the first period. The Zydeco struck first, with Nick Ketola slicing in the game's first goal at the 16:30 mark. Jackson Bond didn't take long to respond, willing his way to two early goals at 14:10 and 8:41. Closing out the first period, the Zydeco evened the score 2-2 with a nice shot from Noah Robinson.

Both offenses cooled down in the second period but the tensions heated up. Just over 7 minutes into the period, Edgars Ozolinsh and Richard Pinkowski dropped their sticks and broke out into a fight, giving the Baton Rouge fans their money's worth. The Zydeco also snuck in their third goal of the night on a power play goal from Curtis Hansen.

Entering the third period up 3-2, the Zydeco made sure to put away the Wolves in a dominant fashion. With 9:04 left in the game, Scott Shorrock scored the Zydeco's goal of the season on a wrap-around Michigan style shot, putting Baton Rouge up 4-2. An empty net goal from M.J. Graham with under 20 seconds left to go was enough to seal the deal, with the Zydeco winning 5-2.

Baton Rouge closes out their first inaugural season on Saturday night at 7 p.m. against the Sea Wolves.

