Coach Vojtech Zemlicka Returns as Head Coach for Season 2 with Blue Ridge Bobcats

April 15, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







Wytheville VA. - The Blue Ridge Bobcats are excited to announce the return of Coach Vojtech Zemlicka as the head coach for Season 2 of the team's journey in the Federal Prospects Hockey League.

"Coach Zemlicka's leadership, expertise, and passion for the game have been instrumental in guiding the Bobcats through our inaugural season, and we are thrilled to have him back at the helm for another exciting year." said Jimmy Milliken ,Executive Vice President Of Operations.

Under Coach Zemlicka's guidance, the Bobcats demonstrated tremendous growth and development both on and off the ice, solidifying their position as future contenders in the league.

"We welcome Coach Zemlicka back for another season," said team owner Barry Soskin. "His dedication to the team and his ability to inspire our players have been invaluable assets to our organization. We have full confidence in his leadership as we continue to build upon the successes of our first season."

"We are ecstatic to have Coach Zemlicka back with us for Season 2," said Team Co-Owner Chris Bryniarski. His leadership was pivotal in our journey last season, and we're confident that under his guidance, the Bobcats will continue to thrive and excel."

"I am honored and excited to return as the head coach of the Blue Ridge Bobcats," said Coach Zemlicka. "We have a talented group of players, and I am committed to helping them reach their full potential. Together, we will strive for excellence and continue to make our mark in the FPHL.."

As the Bobcats gear up for another thrilling season, Coach Zemlicka's return underscores the team's commitment to building upon their achievements and delivering an exciting brand of hockey to fans.

Join us in welcoming Coach Vojtech Zemlicka back to the Blue Ridge Bobcats family for Season 2!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.