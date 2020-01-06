River Dragons Acquire Kugler from Watertown

January 6, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







Defenseman Preston Kugler with the Watertown Wolves

(Columbus River Dragons) Defenseman Preston Kugler with the Watertown Wolves(Columbus River Dragons)

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons today are announcing a trade that will see the team acquire defenseman Preston Kugler from the Watertown Wolves for financial considerations.

Kugler, 22, is a West Palm Beach, FL native who is in his second season as a professional. Last season he split time between the Danville Dashers and the Evansville Thunderbolts (SPHL) appearing in 15 total games. This season he has been a hard-hitting force on the Wolves blue line, appearing in all 24 games they've played with four assists and 68 penalty minutes to his name.

Kugler split his junior hockey between America and Canada, playing in Minnesota (SIJHL) Boston and Philadelphia (EHL) while in the States and Brockville, Kanata (CCHL) and Yarmouth (MJAHL) among others while in Canada.

The River Dragons start up a 3-in-3 set with the Port Huron Prowlers on Thursday and Kugler is expected to make his River Dragons debut during the series. Thursday and Friday's games start at 7:35 P.M. and Saturday's game is Hometown Heroes night brought to you by APCU and WTVM News Leader 9. Puck drop on Saturday is at 6:05.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 6, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.