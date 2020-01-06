Robertson Named Fphl Player of the Month for December

Syracuse, NY - The Federal Prospect Hockey League announced today that Port Huron Prowlers forward Matt Robinson has been named the Player of the Month for December.

Robertson played in 8 games for the Prowlers and scored 5 goals with 10 assists for 15 points. His best two games for the month were against the Danville Dashers and Columbus River Dragons.

His best game was on December 21st in Danville where he registered 4 assists. Robertson also on the road in Columbus, December 6th, had 2 goals and an assist for 3 points against the River Dragons. He moved from 10th in scoring to being tied for 5th during the month.

The 31-year-old is a native of Prince Albert, SK, Canada. He has been with the Prowlers since 2016. Robertson was the FPHL leading scorer in the 2016-17 and was named the FPHL MVP that year and for the last two seasons he was named one of the FPHL Forwards of the Year.

