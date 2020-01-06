Rumble Bees Trade Goaltender Jake Mullen

January 6, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Battle Creek Rumble Bees News Release





BATTLE CREEK, MI - Focusing on continuing to make the necessary moves to better insure a more competitive, enhanced player roster as they near the approach of the second-half of their inaugural FPHL pro hockey season, the Battle Creek Rumble Bees have completed a significant transaction with the Western Division and league-leading Carolina Thunderbirds.

The Rumble Bees organization has announced on this date the trade of goaltender Jake Mullen and the playing rights to forward Jimmy Philbin to Carolina in exchange for cash considerations. The deal takes effect immediately.

Mullen, 24, started the Rumble Bees first-ever game back on opening night, October 25th on home ice at The Rink Battle Creek against the Danville Dashers, emerging as the club's number one goalkeeper at the inception of the season.

The 6-3, 191lb Idaho native posted a 15(0-15-0) record with a 6.71 GAA and .873 SPCT, making 638-saves on 731 shots.

The Rumble Bees swing back into game action this weekend when they conclude a strenuous stretch of six consecutive games on the road with a pair of dates in Danville against their Western Division rivals, the Dashers. Game time both nights from Palmer Arena is set for 8:00 pm EST with the game broadcasts each night at 7:30 pm on the exclusive radio flagship home of the Rumble Bees, WFAT 102.7 FM and 930 AM. Fans can also tune in on the live stream at 1027wfat.com and click on to "Listen Now."The Rumble Bees next home appearance is slated for Friday, January 17th at 7:35 pm at The Rink Battle Creek where they will collide with their Michigan rivals, the Port Huron Prowlers. Port Huron will be making its first ever appearance here in Battle Creek.

Rumble Bees tickets are available at the Rumble Bees offices located at The Rink Battle Creek, by phone (269) 243-5027; online at beehockey.com and any of the social media platforms @bcrumblebees.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 6, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.