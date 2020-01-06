Thunderbirds Land Mullen, Philbin in Trade with Battle Creek

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Carolina Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League, have announced a trade on Monday.

The Thunderbirds have acquired forward Jimmy Philbin and goaltender Jake Mullen from the Battle Creek Rumble Bees in exchange for cash considerations.

"We're bringing in Mullen to battle for playing time and add goaltending depth for us," said general manager Jimmy Milliken.

Mullen has backstopped Battle Creek since the beginning of the season and twice stymied the Carolina offense with 60-plus save performances against the Thunderbirds.

He is a native of Coeur D'Alene, Idaho and played in Sweden's second division last year.

The Thunderbirds will be Philbin's third team in four months. The former Morrisville State Mustang has six points in 12 games this season, all of those being played with the Columbus River Dragons.

"We think that bringing Jimmy in is going to add some pop and spark to our lineup," said Milliken.

The Glenview, Ill. notched 37 points in four years of NCAA D-III play and served as the Mustangs alternate captain during his senior season.

Carolina also announced that defensemen Nathan Campbell has been loaned to the Pensacola Ice Flyers of the SPHL. Campbell had just eclipsed 20 points last week (4g, 17a) with Carolina.

