Rumble Bees Schedule Adjusted

January 6, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Battle Creek Rumble Bees News Release





BATTLE CREEK, MI - In conjunction with the Federal Prospects Hockey League, (FPHL), the Battle Creek Rumble Bees organization has announced on this date an adjustment in their game schedule which will take effect later this month of January.

The Rumble Bees games of Friday, January 24th and Saturday, January 25th against the Danbury Hat Tricks at The Rink Battle Creek will now be hosted by the Danbury club on the same two dates. The game time for both of these contests will be 7:00 pm at the Danbury Ice Arena.

Battle Creek Rumble Bees General Manager/Head Coach Adam Stio explained the somewhat unexpected adjustment in his organization's game schedule. "Due to the fact that our franchise was granted at such an unusually late date to operate just in time for the beginning of the current 2019-20 season, there has been discovered some shortcomings as well as unforeseen circumstances that were simply overlooked in the making of the league-wide schedule."

With the Rumble Bees organization celebrating its first ever victory the past Friday night in Elmira in their first game of the New Year 2020, Stio is attuned to the renewed and rekindled excitement in the Battle Creek community over its vastly improving hometown team as he and the hockey club move forward in a positive direction for the remainder of this season and beyond for many seasons to come. "Regarding the remainder of our inaugural season here in Battle Creek, we will be re-arranging our promotional schedule which is certain to be the best and most exciting one in the league. More importantly, for our very loyal fans, season ticket holders as well as those fans who have secured single game tickets for these future home games, we will be offering several options to them. Those ticket holders may exchange their tickets for other future Rumble Bees home games this season or may be in receipt of a special credit or receive Rumble Bees merchandise."

Concerning the remainder of the Rumble Bees season and the future of the Rumble Bees franchise in Battle Creek, Stio stated, "We have already entered into talks leading to negotiations on a new lease for the 2020-21 pro hockey season. Our commitment to the city of Battle Creek and fans remain as strong as ever. We are continuing to move forward with our business plans for this season and many seasons to come right here in Battle Creek."

Stio concluded by stating, "We are very appreciative of the wonderful support of our fans and look forward to continuing to build, grow and develop the Battle Creek Rumble Bees organization as an integral part of this great community."

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 6, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.