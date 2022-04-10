River Cats unable to complete late comeback attempt

West Sacramento, Calif. - For the first time this season the Sacramento River Cats (4-1) could not find the clutch late hit, falling 1-0 to the Space Cowboys (1-4) for their first loss of the season.

The River Cats put the tying run on third and the winning run on second with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, but were not able to extend the game.

Space Cowboys right-hander Chad Donato (1-0) was nearly untouchable on the mound, striking out six while allowing just one hit and three walks through 6.0 shutout innings.

The Sugar Land bullpen picked up where Donato left off, striking out seven for the first win in Space Cowboys' history.

Right-hander Raynel Espinal had an impressive season debut. The 30-year-old allowed just three hits and one walk while striking out seven in 3.2 shutout innings.

Right fielder Luis González and left fielder Ka'ai Tom accounted for the River Cats' two hits, both singles.

Sacramento's Opening Night starter, right-hander Jakob Junis (0-0, 13.50 ERA), will rematch righty JP France (0-0, 40.50 ERA) on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Sacramento righty Cody Carroll escaped a jam in the top of the seventh. After loading the bases, Carroll worked a ground out and two strikeouts to exit unscathed.

The 1-0 loss was the River Cats' first by that score since June 16, 2019 against the Iowa Cubs.

