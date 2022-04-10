Aces Surrender Walk-Off Home Run in 5-4 Loss to the Aviators

LAS VEGAS - With the game tied, 4-4, with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, reliever Josh Green surrendered a walk-off home run to Luis Barrera as the Reno Aces (3-3) dropped the series finale to the Las Vegas Aviators (3-3), 5-4, Sunday afternoon at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Aces had established a 4-0 lead entering the fifth inning but surrendered five runs over the final five frames in the loss.

Camden Duzenack continues his hot start to the 2022 season by adding to his team-leading, four-game hitting streak with a two-hit performance at the plate.

Stuart Fairchild and Dominic Miroglio each hit solo home runs in the third and fourth inning, respectively.

In his second start, Ryne Nelson earned a no-decision as the Henderson, NV native, threw for a season-high five innings. He surrendered one earned run on a solo home run with four hits and seven strikeouts.

Through the first series of the 2022 season in the Silver State Diamond Challenge presented by Nevada Donor Network, the Reno Aces and Las Vegas Aviators are tied 3-3. The next time these two teams play each other will be on Tuesday, May 17, when the Aviators come to Reno for a six-game set.

Aces Notables:

Henderson, NV native Ryne Nelson tallied his 200th MiLB strikeout for his career ... earned a no-decision after he allowed 1 earned run on 4 hits and 7 strikeouts.

Stuart Fairchild: 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the 4th inning.

Dominic Miroglio hit a solo home run (1) in the 3rd inning.

Relievers Jesus Liranzo and Mitchell Stumpo each tossed scoreless innings of relief

The Reno Aces begin their 2022 home schedule on Tuesday, April 12th, 2022, at 1:05 p.m. against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. Tickets for the home opener and the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

