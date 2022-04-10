Dodgers Wear Down Isotopes in Series Finale

Oklahoma City, OK - Despite a pair of rallies in the midway portion of the game, the Albuquerque Isotopes (1-5) fell victim to a six-run seventh inning that ended up being the difference as Oklahoma City claimed a 12-6 victory in the series finale Sunday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. With the win, the Dodgers (5-1) took five of six games in the season-opening set.

Trailing 3-0 in the fifth, Albuquerque made noise when Kyle Holder and Colton Welker drew walks. Elehuris Montero hit what was initially an inning-ending double play ground ball, but catcher's interference was called to load the bases for Scott Schebler. The Isotopes cleanup hitter delivered in a big way, slicing a three-run triple to left-center, tying the contest at 3.

The Dodgers immediately took the lead back when Jake Lamb lofted a two-run homer in the fifth, then Ryan Noda connected on his second long ball of the day in the next frame to make it 6-3.

Albuquerque again had an answer in the seventh, as Montero blasted his second home run of the series with one out, cutting the deficit to 6-4. With the bases loaded and two outs, pinch-hitter Sean Bouchard came through with a two-run single, evening the score for the second time.

The game unraveled for the Topes in the bottom half when Oklahoma City plated six runs off five hits and three walks against relievers Julian Fernández and Logan Cozart. The big blows came courtesy of a two-run homer from Eddy Alvarez, and a two-run triple by Zach McKinstry who was 9-for-19 in the series.

Isotopes starter Ryan Feltner was touched for eight hits and five runs (four earned) with a walk and four strikeouts in five innings, receiving a no-decision.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque drew 35 walks in the series while striking out 60 times. Just eight of the 35 batters to walk came around to score a run.

- The Isotopes dropped five of six games in a series to start a season for the second straight campaign. This is also the second time in club history they have opened 1-5.

- Schebler's three-run triple in the fifth was the first three-bagger for an Isotopes player since Josh Fuentes on Sept. 23, 2021 (Fuentes hit for the cycle in that contest).

- Albuquerque surrendered four home runs in a contest for the first time since Sept. 21, 2021 at Sugar Land.

On Deck: The Isotopes return to Albuquerque for their 2022 home opener on Tuesday night against the Tacoma Rainiers (AAA Mariners). Gates open at 5:30 PM, with first pitch slated for 6:35. An Orbit Fleece Blanket will be given to the first 2,000 fans, courtesy of Gonstead Physical Medicine.

