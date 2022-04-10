Stranded Runners Cost Chihuahuas

April 10, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas had baserunners in seven of their nine innings Sunday afternoon but were held to two runs in Round Rock's 3-2 win at Dell Diamond. The Chihuahuas have dropped three games in a row after winning the first three games of the season.

El Paso shortstop Matthew Batten went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in the loss. The Chihuahuas' other run came on a sacrifice fly by Domingo Leyba in the seventh inning. El Paso catcher Brett Sullivan went 2-for-4 with a double on Sunday.

Reliever Ian Krol made his Chihuahuas debut Sunday and pitched 1.2 scoreless innings. Reiss Knehr allowed three runs in 4.1 innings in his first Chihuahuas start of the year. Jesse Scholtens pitched two scoreless relief innings for El Paso, five days after he pitched five shutout innings as the Opening Night starter.

The Chihuahuas do not play on Monday.

Team Records: El Paso (3-3), Round Rock (3-3)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Oklahoma City RHP Mike Wright Jr. (0-1, 13.50) vs. El Paso LHP Ryan Weathers (0-0, 135.00). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.