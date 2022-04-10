Express Use Early Runs to Defeat Chihuahuas 3-2

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (3-3) rode a two-run first inning to a 3-2 victory in Sunday afternoon's series finale against the El Paso Chihuahuas (3-3) at Dell Diamond.

Round Rock starter LHP Jake Latz (1-1, 3.00) claimed his first win of the season with a 5.0-inning outing that saw just one run on four hits with four punchouts. The loss went to El Paso starter RHP Reiss Knehr (0-1, 6.23), who allowed three runs on four hits with three strikeouts during 4.1 innings on the mound.

Along the Train Tracks:

Round Rock took an early lead when the first two E-Train batters scored. LF Bubba Thompson knocked a leadoff single before CF Josh Smith blasted a 404-foot home run to score the pair.

The Chihuahuas trimmed the Express lead to 2-1 in the fifth inning when C Brett Sullivan and SS Matthew Batten tallied back-to-back doubles that scored Sullivan.

Thompson responded for Round Rock in the bottom of the fifth frame when he hit a double, stole second base then came home thanks to a double from RF Zach Reks.

El Paso put one more run on the board when Sullivan scored a second in the seventh inning. The catcher knocked a leadoff single then found third on a Batten double and finally scored as 2B Domingo Leyba hit a sacrifice fly. The run made it a 3-2 contest, which went on to be final.

E-Train Excerpts:

CF Josh Smith made his first career start in the outfield as the team's center fielder. Smith also hit his first Triple-A home run, which came one game after recording his first hit at the Triple-A level.

Express RHP Jesus Tinoco earned the day's save after throwing a hitless ninth inning.

RHPs Ryder Ryan and Justin Anderson also recorded hitless outings of relief as they each threw one inning. Anderson recorded one strikeout while on the mound.

Round Rock had four players record multi-hit games with LF Bubba Thompson, RF Zach Reks and 1B Elier Hernandez all finishing with two.

Next up: Round Rock starts its first road series of the season on Tuesday, April 12 in Sugar Land. RHP Kohei Arihara (0-1, 9.00) is scheduled to start up against a Space Cowboys pitcher to be announced. First pitch at Constellation Field is set for 7:05 p.m.

