Space Cowboys Game Notes

THE CYPRESS CYCLONE: Chad Donato, who attended Cypress Woods High School in the Houston area, struck out a Triple A career-high six batters and matched his Triple A career-high of six innings pitched to receive the first-ever winning decision in Space Cowboys history on Saturday.

WHOLE SQUAD HERE: The Space Cowboys' two hits allowed in Saturday's win were the fewest since allowing two hits in a 13-1 win on August 27, 2021, at El Paso.

WHERE TO FIND US: Beginning in 2022, all 150 Space Cowboys games can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM (Gow Media). An audio streaming link is also available at slspacecowboys.com. All Space Cowboys can be seen on MiLB.TV. Longtime Houston broadcaster Gerald Sanchez returns as the play-by-play voice of the Space Cowboys.

