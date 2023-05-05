River Cats Rally Late, Stun Vegas In 7-6 Win

May 5, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







SACRAMENTO, Calif. - For the Sacramento River Cats, it was better late than never on Thursday night at Sutter Health Park. After being blanked through the first seven innings and trailing 5-0 going into the eighth, Sacramento rallied for five runs in the eighth and, when they were trailing 6-5, two in the bottom of the ninth on a Colton Welker game-winning single to stun the Las Vegas Aviators in a 7-6 come-from-behind victory.

The Aviators opened the scoring with a run in the first on a sacrifice fly by Cody Thomas and added two more in the second on a two-out, two-run double by Tyler Soderstrom to take a 3-0 lead. The first three Las Vegas runs were allowed by River Cats starter Drew Strotman, who went three innings and allowed eight hits while striking out three.

Kade McClure took over in the fourth for Sacramento and allowed a two-out, two-run homer to Thomas in his first inning that extended the Aviators lead to 5-0. McClure went on to toss three scoreless frames after the fourth and allowed two hits while striking out two.

Aviators starter Hogan Harris went five scoreless innings and worked around a jam in the fifth where the River Cats had runners at second and third with nobody out. Harris allowed three hits while walking four and striking out three as he was rendered a no-decision.

Colin Peluse took over for Las Vegas in the sixth and worked out of a bases loaded jam with one out in his lone inning of relief, and Garrett Acton set the side down in order in the seventh. Chad Smith came on to start the bottom of the eighth and the River Cats would load the bases with one out for Welker, who hit a two-run single to center to get Sacramento on the board. Matt Beaty came up next as a pinch-hitter and doubled to left-center to drive in another run to make it 5-3. After Will Wilson struck out, Heliot Ramos came up with two in scoring position and two outs and delivered a two-run game-tying single to left.

The Aviators pushed across the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth facing Joey Marciano (2-1). With runners at the corners and one out, Trenton Brooks laid down a bunt to the right side of the infield to get Thomas in from third base and give the Aviators a 6-5 lead.

Billy Sullivan (2-2), who was on to record the final out of the eighth, came back out for the ninth and Darin Ruf led off with a single, his only hit of the night in his rehab assignment. Two batters later, Clint Coulter was hit by a pitch to put the winning run aboard. After Patrick Bailey struck out for the second out, Tyler Fitzgerald put together an impressive at-bat and drew a walk to load the bases, setting the stage for Welker who grounded a single through the right side on a 2-2 pitch to give the River Cats their first walk-off win of the season.

Marciano was credited with the victory for Sacramento while Sullivan suffered the loss.

The River Cats and Aviators play the fourth game of their series on Friday night at Sutter Health Park. Sean Hjelle (0-0, 0.00 ERA) returns to Sacramento and makes the start for the River Cats, opposed by right-hander Zach Neal (0-0, 5.68 ERA) for Las Vegas. First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m. PDT.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.