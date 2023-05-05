Fitzgerald Named Eastern League Player of the Month

May 5, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Infielder Tyler Fitzgerald, who made his Triple-A debut with the Sacramento River Cats on Wednesday, was named the Eastern League (Double-A) Player of the Month for April during his time with the Richmond Flying Squirrels. Fitzgerald was one of two San Francisco Giants prospects to garner monthly honors for April as Eugene Emeralds hurler Nick Sinacola was named Northwest League (High-A) Pitcher of the Month.

Fitzgerald batted .324/.410/.588, led the Eastern League in triples (three) and was third in average (.324), runs (15), total bases (40) and slugging percentage (.588). He was fourth in OPS (.998) and hits (22) while finishing fifth in doubles (six). He hit safely in nine of the first 10 games to open the season.

In his debut with the River Cats on Wednesday, Fitzgerald picked up his first Triple-A hit with a single in the fourth inning. Fitzgerald, 25, was selected by San Francisco in the fourth round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of the University of Louisville.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.