Michelada de Reno's Bats Wake up in 9-6 Win Over Round Rock

Reno, NV - Ali Sánchez's two-run double highlighted a six-run third inning for the Micheladas De Reno Aces (17-13) in a 9-5 victory over the Round Rock Express (20-10) Friday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Sporting their gorgeous baby blue Micheladas De Reno uniforms, the Aces tallied a marvelous seven hits with runners scoring position. Tristin English, in his Triple-A debut, drove in two with a single up the middle in the third.

Buddy Kennedy, Jake McCarthy, and Phillip Evans combined to go 6-for-12 with 4 RBIs. Kennedy and McCarthy both stole their second bases of the season while Evans drove in two runs on two singles.

Raffi Vizcaíno and Zach McAllister struck out six straight hitters in the seventh and eighth innings to extinguish Round Rock's comeback effort. The Aces evened the series at two with the win. Game five is scheduled for Saturday at 4:05 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables:

- Ali Sánchez: 2-for-3, 2B, 2 RBI

- Buddy Kennedy: 2-for-4, RBI

- Jake McCarthy: 2-for-4, 2B

- Phillip Evans: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

- Zach McAllister: 2 IP, 1 ER, 5 K

The Reno Aces resume their six-game series with the Round Rock Express (AAA affiliate of the Texas Rangers) Saturday at 4:05 p.m. PT.

