Chihuahuas Down Dodgers, 7-4

The El Paso Chihuahuas once again used a big inning to lead the way to victory, scoring six runs in the bottom of the second inning to defeat the Oklahoma City Dodgers, 7-4, Friday night at Southwest University Park. The Dodgers (21-10) fell behind, 1-0, after the first inning before tying the game with an RBI double by Devin Mann in the second inning. The Chihuahuas (14-17) then took advantage of several OKC miscues in the bottom of the second inning to score six runs and jump out to a 7-1 lead. The Dodgers committed three errors in the inning, and the Chihuahuas three additional runs after the bases were empty with two outs. The Dodgers cut into the deficit with a solo home run from Drew Avans in the fourth inning and a two-run double from Ryan Ward in the seventh. The Dodgers left two runners in scoring position in the eighth inning and then were retired in order in the ninth inning to end the game.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers have lost three consecutive games for the first time this season and have now dropped four of their last five games. They have lost seven of the last nine and 10 of the last 13 games they've played in El Paso, going back to last season.

-Drew Avans tallied a game-high three hits, tying his season high, including a home run and a double. He hit his fourth home run of the season and is now tied with Jahmai Jones and Hunter Feduccia for the team lead. Avans had been hitless in five straight games entering Friday.

-Luke Williams had the team's other multi-hit performance, going 2-for-5. In his four games since returning to the team, Williams is 5-for-16 with two extra-base hits and four walks. He now has eight multi-hit games in his 18 total games with OKC this season.

-Devin Mann hit his 17th double of the season and finished 1-for-4 with a RBI. Mann leads all of the Minors in doubles and now has 14 doubles in his last 16 games, while hitting safely in 13 of the 16 contests.

-After being held to five or fewer hits in each of the five previous games, the Dodgers' offense made positive strides with 10 hits Friday for their highest hit total in the last nine games. However, the lost for just the second time in 17 games this season when outhitting their opponent.

-The Oklahoma City bullpen held El Paso scoreless after being called into action in the second inning. Justin Hagenman, Adam Kolarek, Mark Washington and Tayler Scott combined to throw 6.1 scoreless innings with two hits, three walks and eight strikeouts. They allowed just one hit after the second inning, including no hits after the fourth inning, and retired 15 of the final 17 El Paso batters.

-Oklahoma City tied a season high with three errors, committing all three in the bottom of the second inning, leading to four unearned runs against the pitching staff.

What's Next: The Dodgers will try and break out of their recent rut in El Paso when they play the Chihuahuas starting at 7:35 p.m. CT Saturday night. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

