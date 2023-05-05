Padlo Homers Twice to Beat Former Team

May 5, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







Kevin Padlo drilled two home runs leading the Salt Lake Bees to an 8-7 victory over the Tacoma Rainiers on Thursday night.

Padlo, playing against his former team, went three-for-three with two home runs, three RBIs a double, a walk and a stolen base to lead the Salt Lake offense. David Fletcher, Jo Adell and Jordyn Adams also joined in on the fun, each producing multi-hit performances. The Bees and Rainiers traded blows in the first half of the game, with Salt Lake doing most of the damage in a five-run fourth inning. The two teams were tied at 7 in the middle of the sixth inning when the clouds opened up and forced a rain delay. After 37 minutes, the teams returned to the field and Salt Lake immediately jumped out to an 8-7 lead as Fletcher scored on a Rainiers' error. The one-run lead would hold up as the Rainiers loaded the bases in the ninth, but Jimmy Herget held Tacoma off the board and earned his first save of 2023.

Cam Vieaux earned his first victory of the year with a 1.2 scoreless innings, allowing no hits, one walk and striking out two. The Bees continue to terrorize opponents on the base paths as they stole four bases without being caught. Salt Lake has now stolen 38 bases on the season while only being caught three times. Adams added two more stolen bags to his tally to bring him a team-high 10, the second-highest total in the Pacific Coast League.

The Bees (13-17) have now won four out of their last five games and return to action tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. on Friday, May 5th in Smith's Ballpark for the fourth of six games with the Tacoma Rainiers (15-14).

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.