Bees Win Third Straight

A dominant pitching performance from Jake Kalish pushed the Salt Lake Bees to a third-straight victory with a 7-3 decision over Tacoma on Friday night.

In his best outing of the season Kalish struck out nine over seven innings of work while allowing just five hits, one walk and one run. Kalish was backed up by Zach Weiss and Jacob Webb in the bullpen and the duo combined for four more strikeouts to tie the season-high of 13 team strikeouts.

Mickey Moniak set the offensive tone early with a leadoff triple in the bottom of the first inning and would come around to score on a Michael Stefanic sacrifice fly, one of a franchise record-tying four sac flies on the night. The Bees would go on to score three runs in the first inning and never look back adding two more in the sixth, one in the seventh and one in the eighth. Moniak finished with two triples and two runs scored. Kevin Padlo went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBI while Michael Stefanic had a pair of hits to extend his on-base streak to 27 games this season and 36 consecutive dating back to last season.

The Bees will look for their fourth straight win on Saturday night at 6:35 p.m. against Tacoma on Teacher Appreciation Night at Smith's Ballpark.

