River Cats Announce Full 2022 Schedule with 75 Home Games

West Sacramento, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats, proud Triple-A affiliate of the 2021 National League West champion San Francisco Giants, are excited to announce their full 150-game schedule for the upcoming 2022 season, including six additional games and a new home finale.

The River Cats will play 75 games at Sutter Health Park in 2022, beginning on April 5. Opening Night has a 6:35 p.m. (PT) first pitch against the newly-minted Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Houston Astros), who are playing at Sutter Health Park for the first time.

Following the six-game season-opening series at home, the River Cats will hit the road, taking on the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks) for the first six of 30 total games against the division rival.

Must-see games include a series against the affiliate-rival Oklahoma City Dodgers (Los Angeles Dodgers) from April 19-24, which includes two fireworks nights. After a quick road trip to Albuquerque, the River Cats return home to celebrate mom at the ballpark, closing out a six-game series against the Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland A's affiliate) on Mother's Day (May 8) at 1:05 p.m. (PT).

July is full of fireworks as more than half the River Cats' home games will have the postgame staple, including a 6:35 p.m. (PT) Independence Eve Celebration and Fireworks Extravaganza on Sunday, July 3.

The six additional games at the end of the season include three at the Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels) from Sept. 22-24 and a three-game homestand against the Aviators from Sept. 26-28. The season-finale is set for a 12:05 p.m. (PT) first pitch on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

All Saturday home games will have a 6:37 p.m. (PT) start and all Sundays, outside of July 3, will be 1:05 p.m. (PT) day games. All Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday games will have 6:35 p.m. (PT) first pitches.

The full schedule is available online at rivercats.com. Game dates and times are subject to change.

Season ticket memberships and packages are available now by calling the River Cats ticket hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487), emailing tickets@rivercats.com, or visiting rivercats.com.

