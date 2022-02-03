Bees Announce Additional Games to 2022 Schedule
February 3, 2022 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Salt Lake Bees News Release
SALT LAKE CITY (Feb. 3, 2021) - Major League Baseball and the Salt Lake Bees announced an addition of six games to the 2022 season today. The Triple-A West season will now end on Wednesday, September 28 and consist of 150 games.
Smith's Ballpark will now host 75 games with the addition of three games against the Sacramento River Cats from Thursday, Sept. 22 to Saturday, Sept. 24. Salt Lake will finish the season with a three-game series at Oklahoma City against the Dodgers Sept. 26-28. The Bees will still begin the 2022 campaign on Tuesday, April 5 in Tacoma with the home opener coming a week later on Tuesday, April 12 against Las Vegas.
Most game times at Smith's Ballpark will start with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. with Sunday matinees beginning at 1:05 p.m. The Bees will host 10 fireworks nights at Smith's Ballpark including on Memorial Day, Independence Day and Pioneer Day Weekend. A full promotional schedule will be released in March.
Single game tickets for the 2022 Bees season will go on sale on www.slbees.com on March 1. Season tickets and other ticket plans are available now by contacting the Bees ticket sales office at 801-325-BEES (2337).
