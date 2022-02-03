Triple-A West Season Extended by Six Games
February 3, 2022 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Reno Aces News Release
RENO, Nev. - The Triple-A West has added six more games to the 2022 season, including three more home games for the Aces.
Reno's September road series against the Las Vegas Aviators will now start on the 20th instead of the 19th, and has been extended to a six-game series.
The Aces will return home on Monday, September 26, to start a three-game series against the Tacoma Rainiers. Monday and Tuesday will be 6:05 p.m. PT first pitches, with the season finale on Wednesday, September 28 starting at 12:05 pm PT.
The season begins on April 5, with the first game at Greater Nevada Field on April 12 at 1:05 p.m. PT against the Sacramento River Cats. Full and partial-season, as well as eight-game plans are currently on sale - for more information, fans can visit RenoAces.com or call (775) 334-7000.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...
Triple-A West League Stories from February 3, 2022
- Fran Riordan Returns as Manager of Aviators for 2022 Campaign - Las Vegas Aviators
- Triple-A West Season Extended by Six Games - Reno Aces
- Minor League Baseball Adds Games to 2022 Schedule; Chihuahuas Game Times Announced - El Paso Chihuahuas
- River Cats Announce Full 2022 Schedule with 75 Home Games - Sacramento River Cats
- Triple-A West League Season Extended - Round Rock Express
- MLB Extends Triple-A West Schedule to 150 Games, Isotopes Add Three Home Contests; Game Times Also Announced - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Bees Announce Additional Games to 2022 Schedule - Salt Lake Bees
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reno Aces Stories
- Triple-A West Season Extended by Six Games
- Gil Velasquez Set to Lead 2022 Reno Aces Coaching Staff
- Mike Murray, Chris Phillips Join Reno Aces Leadership Team
- Reno Aces 2022 Season Unaffected by MLB Lockout
- Aces to Make Toy Donations to Seven Charities Ahead of Holiday Season