Triple-A West Season Extended by Six Games

RENO, Nev. - The Triple-A West has added six more games to the 2022 season, including three more home games for the Aces.

Reno's September road series against the Las Vegas Aviators will now start on the 20th instead of the 19th, and has been extended to a six-game series.

The Aces will return home on Monday, September 26, to start a three-game series against the Tacoma Rainiers. Monday and Tuesday will be 6:05 p.m. PT first pitches, with the season finale on Wednesday, September 28 starting at 12:05 pm PT.

The season begins on April 5, with the first game at Greater Nevada Field on April 12 at 1:05 p.m. PT against the Sacramento River Cats. Full and partial-season, as well as eight-game plans are currently on sale - for more information, fans can visit RenoAces.com or call (775) 334-7000.

