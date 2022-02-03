2022 Aviators Scheduled Extended by 6 Games

(Las Vegas, NV) - February 3, 2022 - To more closely align the Triple-A baseball season to the Major League Baseball season, Triple-A teams of Triple-A West will now play a 150-game schedule in 2022, with six games added in late September, the Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team announced today.

The 2022 schedule will now feature a total of 75 home games and 75 road games.

The Aviators will now host intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, for an additional three home games from Friday-Sunday, September 23-25 at Las Vegas Ballpark®. In total, it will now be a six-game series (originally a three-game series) from Tuesday-Sunday, September 20-25. All games at 7:05 p.m. except for the matinee contest at noon on September 25.

Las Vegas will then conclude the regular season and travel to Sacramento, Calif., to face the River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, in a three-game series from Monday-Wednesday, September 26-28.

Fans can access the entire 150-game schedule on the aviators website under the SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS link (2022 Aviators Printable Schedule).

The Aviators will open their 40th calendar season in the Silver State in both the season and home opener on Tuesday, April 5 against Reno at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Aviators led 2021 Triple-A West in home attendance with a total of 428,369 for an average of 6,590 in 65 dates which included six sellouts.

2022 Las Vegas Aviators season tickets, including suites and party decks are available by calling the Aviators administrative offices at (702) 943-7200.

Official licensed Aviators team merchandise is available on the "Team Shop" section of the website at www.aviatorslv.com.

