MLB Extends Triple-A West Schedule to 150 Games, Isotopes Add Three Home Contests; Game Times Also Announced

February 3, 2022







Major League Baseball today announced the extension of the Triple-A West schedule to 150 games for the upcoming 2022 season. Correspondingly, the Albuquerque Isotopes have also announced game times for their entire schedule, which now features an all-time record 75 home contests during the franchise's 20th anniversary year.

Originally announced last August as a 144-game schedule, six games have been added to the end of the 2022 schedule, three at home and three on the road. Albuquerque will now finish its road slate with six games at the Sugar Land Space Cowboys from September 20-25 instead of the original three-game set. The Isotopes' final series will take place at home from September 26-28 against El Paso.

"MLB needs their Triple-A players playing as late in September as possible in order to provide as much depth for the Major League clubs at the end of the regular season and heading into the MLB postseason," said Isotopes General Manager John Traub. "We are extremely excited about the upcoming season and are thrilled that Isotopes fans will be able to enjoy more baseball here than the city has hosted in nearly 60 years."

The 75 home games and 150 games in total represent the largest schedule in franchise history and the most in the minor leagues since 1964. The season begins at Oklahoma City on April 5 before the Isotopes host their home opener against Tacoma on April 12.

In addition to the announcement of the extended schedule, the Isotopes have released game times for the upcoming campaign. Some highlights include:

All Friday home games will begin at 7:05 pm.

Five Sunday games are scheduled for 1:35 pm (April 17, May 1, May 15, Sept. 11 and Sept. 18) while the other seven Sundays are scheduled to begin at 6:05 pm.

There will be three weekday matinee contests on the home schedule. (April 28 and May 12 at 11:05 am and July 27 at 12:05 pm.)

Monday-Thursday night games will begin at 6:35 pm (with the exceptions of April 27, May 11 and June 9 scheduled for 6:05 pm starts).

The entire 2022 promotional schedule will be released in mid-February while individual game tickets will go on sale March 7.

For information about Season Tickets, Mini Plans, Flex/Combo Plans, Suite rentals or booking other hospitality areas, fans may visit abqisotopes.com or call (505) 924-2255.

