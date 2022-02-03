Triple-A West League Season Extended

ROUND ROCK, Texas - More baseball is coming to Round Rock! Major League Baseball announced on Thursday afternoon that the 2022 Triple-A West League schedule has been extended from 144 games to 150 games. Three of the six added contests will take place at Dell Diamond as the Round Rock Express are now set to host the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Houston Astros affiliate) from Monday, September 26 through Wednesday, September 28.

Under the new format, which more closely aligns with the conclusion of the Major League Baseball season, Round Rock's previously scheduled three-game road series against the Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners affiliate) from Monday, September 19 through Wednesday, September 21 has been shifted back a day and extended to a six-game set. Monday, September 19 is now an off-day before the Express and Rainiers face off at Cheney Stadium from Tuesday, September 20 through Sunday, September 25.

Round Rock then returns home for the final three-game series of the season. Both the series opener on Monday, September 26 and the contest on Tuesday, September 27 are slated for 6:35 p.m. starts. The season finale on Wednesday, September 28 is set to begin at 12:05 p.m.

The additional three games added to the season will be included in all existing Express Full Season Membership plans, free of charge. These games will also be eligible for exchanges for all Full Season and Fireworks Members. Single-game tickets for the added contests will become available in the coming days. All other Round Rock Express single-game tickets are on sale now via RRExpress.com/Tickets. Promotions for the final series of the season will be announced soon. Round Rock's initial promotional schedule can be found at RRExpress.com/Promos.

