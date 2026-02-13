Rip City Remix vs. Birmingham Squadron - Game Highlights
Published on February 13, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Rip City Remix YouTube Video
Check out the Rip City Remix Statistics
NBA G League Stories from February 13, 2026
- Kings Head into All-Star Break with 113-98 Win over Mexico City - Stockton Kings
- Windy City Bounces Back against Grand Rapids - Windy City Bulls
- Legends Drop Overtime Battle to Vipers Before All-Star Break - Texas Legends
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rip City Remix Stories
- Sean Pedulla Sets Franchise Assist Record and Ties Scoring Record in Back-To-Back Games against Skyhawks
- Blake Hinson Earns NBA Call-Up, Signs Two-Way Contract with Jazz
- Blake Hinson Selected to NBA G League Next Up Game Player Pool
- Remix Overcome Legends in Back-To-Back Games, Continue Six-Win Home Streak
- Rip City Remix Game Postponed Until January 27 at 6 p.m.