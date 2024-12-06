Rio Grande Valley Vipers vs. Texas Legends - Game Highlights
December 6, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Rio Grande Valley Vipers YouTube Video
Check out the Rio Grande Valley Vipers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from December 6, 2024
- Austin Claims Fifth Straight Victory Over Memphis, 114-100 - Austin Spurs
- Osceola Magic Drop Overtime Thriller to Birmingham Squadron - Osceola Magic
- Brandon Williams' 45-Point Game Halts Vipers - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Squadron Drop Magic 113-110 in Overtime - Birmingham Squadron
- Nets Defeated by Blue Coats - Long Island Nets
- South Bay Lakers Sign Forward Tommy Rutherford - South Bay Lakers
- Squadron Acquire Quinones in Trade with Santa Cruz Warriors - Birmingham Squadron
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.