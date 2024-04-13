Rincon, Bullpen Blank Sky Carp Saturday

April 13, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL- The Peoria Chiefs recorded their first series win and their first shutout of the season with a 3-0 win over the Beloit Sky Carp Saturday.

Hancel Rincon hurled 5 2/3 scoreless frames in his Dozer Park debut Saturday. Benito Garcia and Joseph King teamed up to get the final 10 outs in relief for Peoria.

The Chiefs got on the board in the third inning to bolster Rincon's outing. With the bases loaded, Alex Iadisernia hit his sixth double of the season to score Osvaldo Tovalin and Dakota Harris, giving Peoria a 2-0 cushion.

Following the run support, Rincon cruised through the rest of his outing. Entering with two out in the sixth, Benito Garcia locked down the Beloit offense. The right-hander struck out four and scattered just one hit over 2 1/3 innings.

Peoria added to their lead in the seventh inning with a key insurance tally. After Iadisernia and Zach Levenson both singled, Leonardo Bernal doubled to left field to bring across Iadisernia.

Joseph King closed out the game for Peoria with a 1-2-3 ninth inning. He earned his second save of the year in many tries.

The pitching staff allowed only five hits and walked just two Beloit batters in the 3-0 victory. Iadisernia recorded two hits with two RBI in the game. Both Anyelo Encarnacion and Harris also tallied two hits. With the win, Peoria moved to 5-3 on the young season.

The final game of the series starts at 2:05 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. Left-hander Pete Hansen makes the start for the second time this season.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.