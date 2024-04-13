Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (2:05 PM at Cedar Rapids)

Saturday, April 13, 2024 l Game # 8

Veterans Memorial Stadium l Cedar Rapids, IA l 2:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (4-3) at Cedar Rapids Kernels (2-4)

RH Jared Lyons (0-0, 6.00) vs. LH Christian MacLeod (no record)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Cedar Rapids Kernels (affiliate of the Minnesota Twins) in the fifth game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Friday: Dayton 5, Cedar Rapids 3. Cam Collier blasted a three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning to erase a 3-2 deficit and lift the Dragons to the win. Luis Mey pitched a scoreless bottom of the ninth for the save. The Dragons trailed 3-2 entering the ninth inning before Ethan O'Donnell and Sal Stewart each singled to start the inning, and Collier drilled a long home run to center to give the Dragons the lead.

Dayton HR Data: Collier: 108 mph exit velocity; 420'.

Current Series (April 9-14 at Cedar Rapids): Dayton is 2-2 in the series, winning the first game and fourth games.

Dayton team stats in the series: .219 batting average (30 for 137); 4.5 runs/game (18 R, 4 G); 3 home runs; 3 stolen bases; 6.09 ERA (34 IP, 23 ER); 4 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons lead the Midwest League in home runs (7) and total bases. They are tied for the league lead in runs. They are second in team batting average (.234). Note that six of the 12 MWL teams are hitting below .220 and three are below .200.

The Dragons are 4-0 in games when hitting at least one home run and 0-3 in games without a homer.

Player Notes

Hector Rodriguez is off to a sizzling start as a hitter, batting .440 (second in the MWL). He is Tied for 1st in the MWL in hits, tied for 3rd in extra base hits, tied for 5th in RBI, and 2nd in both OPS and slugging percentage.

Cam Collier has hit safely in each of the Dragons first seven games. Collier ranks among the MWL leaders: 1st in RBI (10); Tied for 1st in hits (11); Tied for 1st in home runs (2); 7th in batting average (.367); Tied for 9th in slugging percentage (.600).

First Round Fever: The Dragons roster includes the last two Reds first round draft picks in starting pitcher Rhett Lowder (Reds #1 pick in 2023) and third baseman Cam Collier (Reds #1 pick in 2022). Lowder was the seventh overall selection in '23 out of Wake Forest, and Collier was the 18th overall pick in '22 out of Chipola College. This marks just the third time in Dragons history that a Dayton roster featured the last two Reds number one draft picks (2014-outfielder Phillip Ervin and starting pitcher Nick Travieso) and the inaugural Dragons roster of 2000 (starting pitcher Ty Howington and outfielder Austin Kearns).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sunday, April 14 (2:05 pm): Dayton RH Javi Rivera (0-0, 15.43) at Cedar Rapids RH C.J. Culpepper (no record)

Tuesday, April 16 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne RH Enmanuel Pinales (0-1, 2.25) at Dayton LH Bryce Hubbart (0-0, 2.25)

Wednesday, April 17 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne LH Miguel Cienfuegos (1-1, 0.00) at Dayton RH Johnathan Harmon (0-1, 5.79)

Thursday, April 18 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne LH Jagger Haynes (no record) at Dayton RH Kevin Abel (0-0, 2.25)

Friday, April 19 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne RH Dylan Lesko (0-0, 0.00) or RH Henry Baez 0-0, 0.00) at Dayton RH Rhett Lowder (0-0, 1.00)

Saturday, April 20 (1:05 pm): Fort Wayne RH Dylan Lesko (0-0, 0.00) or RH Henry Baez 0-0, 0.00) at Dayton RH Jared Lyons

Sunday, April 21 (1:05 pm): Fort Wayne TBA at Dayton RH Javi Rivera

Dragons "On the Air"

You can follow the Dragons through various broadcast outlets in 2024. Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at wone.com, on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app, or on HD Radio on 104.7 HD 2 WTUI. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

