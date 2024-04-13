Peoria Sweeps Beloit in Friday Twin Bill

April 13, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL- The Peoria Chiefs brought the lumber to the yard on Friday as they swept a doubleheader from the Beloit Sky Carp, winning 12-4 and 6-2 at Dozer Park.

Game One:

William Sullivan drove in five runs and the Chiefs worked 11 walks in a 12-4 drubbing of Beloit in Game One of Friday's doubleheader.

Cooper Hjerpe surrendered three early runs in the first inning with three straight singles and an RBI from Joe Mack. Carlos Santiago doubled to bring in a run and Torin Montgomery made it 3-0 with a single.

In the home half of the inning, the Chiefs got two runs right back. Lead-off man Won-Bin Cho singled before Alex Iadisernia doubled to center field. After Anyelo Encarnacion walked, Sullivan brought in two runs with a single.

An inning later, the Chiefs took the lead for good. Brody Moore and Iadisernia both walked before Zach Levenson singled to tie the game. Leonardo Bernal reached on an error to bring home Iadisernia across. Then, Encarnacion and Sullivan walked with the bases loaded to make the score 5-3 after the second.

In the bottom of the third, the Chiefs put up a seven spot to create an insurmountable margin. Moore led off the inning with a walk and Levenson was hit by a pitch. Bernal singled to bring Moore across and Encarnacion walked to load the bases. Sullivan singled to score two runs before three straight walks to Michael Curialle, Joshua Baez and Moore. Cho brought in two runs with a single to end the inning.

In relief, Zane Mills pitched two innings to earn his first win of the 2024 season. He gave up a solo home run to Chase Luttrell for the final Beloit run of the game. Mills struck out three his outing. Tyler Bradt threw two hitless frames to end the game. He fanned two in his scoreless outing.

The Chiefs pitching staff struck out nine batters in the seven-inning contest. Sullivan led the team with two hits, one walk and five RBIs. In total, Peoria's offense had nine hits to pair with their 11 walks.

Game Two:

The Chiefs scored four times in the bottom of the sixth inning to complete a sweep of the Beloit Sky Carp Friday, winning the nightcap 6-2. With the victory, Peoria is back over .500 at 4-3.

In the home half of the sixth, Peoria loaded the bases with nobody out. A pair of strikeouts brought Dakota Harris to the dish to play hero. The second baseman doubled to the gap in right center and plated all three runners to give the Chiefs a late 5-2 lead, a decisive knockout blow. An Iadisernia single later created the final margin.

After a scoreless first inning, Moore started the second with a triple, the first of the Chiefs season. The next batter, Darlin Moquete, brought him home with a sacrifice fly to give the Chiefs an early 1-0 lead.

Cappe answered with an RBI single in the third on Cade Winquest to quickly even the score, 1-1. In the home half, Sullivan doubled and Moore scored him to leapfrog Peoria back in front, 2-1.. Beloit responded in the fourth with a Josh Zamora single to tie the game.

Winquest went four innings with two runs yielded on four hits, two walks and three strikeouts. Roy Garcia earned his first win since his last game of the 2023 season after he pitched two scoreless innings with three strikeouts. In the bottom of the sixth, Moore reached on an error and Moquete singled. After Baez walked, Harris delivered his late game heroics. Tanner Jacobson closed out the game with a 1-2-3 seventh inning.

Peoria tallied nine hits in the nightcap, as well. Moore reached base six times over the two games on Friday. Cho stole his fifth bag of the season to tie for the league lead.

The fifth game of the series is slated for Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. Right-hander Hancel Rincon will start for the second time this season and first time in his career at Dozer Park.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 13, 2024

Peoria Sweeps Beloit in Friday Twin Bill - Peoria Chiefs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.