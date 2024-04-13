Kernels Top Dragons 8-5 on Saturday Despite Home Run by Dayton's SAL Stewart

April 13, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Cedar Rapids, Iowa - Midwest League batting leader Rubel Cespedes had two hits including a home run and drove in two runs to lead the Cedar Rapids Kernels to an 8-5 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Saturday afternoon. The Kernels have won three of five in the series so far, leaving the Dragons in need of a win on Sunday to earn a split of the six-game set.

The Dragons took an early 2-0 lead, scoring single runs in the first and third innings before Cedar Rapids responded with one run in the third and four more in the fifth to take a 5-2 lead.

Dayton opened the sixth inning with three straight singles from Sal Stewart, Hector Rodriguez, and Ruben Ibarra to produce a run and make it 5-3, but the next three Dragons hitters were strikeouts victims as they left two men on base in the inning. Cedar Rapids responded with a run in the bottom of the sixth to again lead by three runs at 6-3.

The Dragons pulled to within one run in the seventh when Ethan O'Donnell singled with two outs and Stewart followed with a two-run home run to left field to make it 6-5. The homer was Stewart's first of the season. But the Kernels again responded, scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh to make it 8-5 and close out the scoring.

The Dragons finished with eight hits. Stewart was 2 for 4 and raised his batting average to .323. He scored two runs and drove in two. Rodriguez was 1 for 4 and finished the day batting a team-leading .414.

Dragons starting pitcher Jared Lyons (0-1) pitched well early, allowing just one unearned run over the first four innings, but he was charged with three runs in the fifth and absorbed the loss. Lyons lasted four and one-third innings, giving up four runs (three earned) on five hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

Despite the loss, the Dragons, with a 4-4 record, are just one game out of first place behind the Great Lakes Loons, who are 5-3.

Up Next: The Dragons will close out the six-game series at Cedar Rapids (3-4) on Sunday afternoon at 2:05 pm (EDT). Javi Rivera will start for the Dragons against C.J. Culpepper.

The Dragons next home game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, April 16 against the Fort Wayne TinCaps. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.