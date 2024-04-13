Whitecaps Drop Two to Quad Cities

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps bats struggled to find their rhythm on Saturday, scoring just one run in 15 innings as part of a doubleheader sweep at the hands of the Quad Cities River Bandits by scores of 2-1 and 2-0 at LMCU Ballpark.

West Michigan's offense amassed just one run on nine hits throughout the twin-bill and has totaled just two runs in its last three games.

In Game One, Quad Cities took an early lead on a run-scoring single by Carter Jensen in the third to take a 1-0 advantage. Izaac Pacheco's wind-aided RBI-double in the fourth knotted the game at one, but the 'Caps missed out on some great opportunities in the late innings, leaving the potential tying and winning runs at third base with less than two outs on multiple occasions. A Trevor Werner sacrifice fly in the eighth scored Carson Roccaforte with the go-ahead run before pitcher Brandon Johnson slammed the door with a scoreless eighth to end the contest. In the nightcap, 'Caps pitchers walked eight batters as the River Bandits Henry Williams tossed five scoreless innings of three-hit baseball to help Quad Cities get the sweep.

Johnson (2-0) picks up his second win for Quad Cities, while Williams (1-0) gets his first of 2024 in Game 2. Tanner Kohlhepp (2-1) and Dylan Smith (0-1) lose for West Michigan. The Whitecaps fall to 3-5, while the River Bandits improve to 5-3. River Bandits reliever Ryan Ramsey tossed a pair of scoreless frames in the nightcap to collect his first save of the 2024 season.

Looking ahead, the Whitecaps and River Bandits will wrap up their six-game series at LMCU Ballpark with a Sunday matinee at 2:00 pm. Colin Fields will take the mound for West Michigan, facing off against Frank Mozzicato for Quad Cities. Tune into broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Brandon Erhart on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 1:45 pm. Get your tickets for all 2024 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

