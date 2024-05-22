Rincon Blasts Three Home Runs in 15-8 Win

(Gary,IN) The Gary SouthShore RailCats' homestand continued. The Cats started the former major leaguer Carlos Sanabria, facing off the Sioux City Explorers after a 5-2 game to open the series.

The game started early for a school day game, and the RailCats excited the young fans after they were able to plate three runs in the bottom of the first, two of those runs from Carlos Rincon's third home run of the year.

Sioux City would benefit from some walks and a couple of wild pitches to set the table for some small ball to score a few runs. But once again, Rincon's thunderous bat powered another ball over the wall, and the 'Cats put together their second three-run inning.

In the top of the fifth, Scott Ota tied the game with a three-run home run that found their way into the right-field bullpen, moving the score to six-to-six. The Explorers would take their first lead in the sixth from a balked-in run from Julio Pinto.

The home half of the seventh felt like a marathon, with the RailCats putting up nine runs on the Explorers. Carlos Rincon hit his third home run of the game with a no-doubter. Gio Diaz also collected his first triple of the season, and it came with the bases loaded. The RailCats had an eight-run advantage over Sioux City.

The Explorers couldn't mount a comeback, and the RailCats added their fourth win, with the final tally coming out at a staggering 15-8. Joan Valdez was accredited with the win, and it was his first of the season.

The season finale between those two interdivisional clubs and it will be a battle of two lefty pitches, Chris Erwin climbing the hill for the RailCats, and the Explorers turning to Antonio Velez. The first pitch is slated for 6:45 PM to close out the six-game homestand before the RailCats hit the road for Kane County.

The RailCats are scheduled for a double-header on Memorial Day against the Sioux Falls Canaries, with the first game being scheduled for a 4:00 PM start. Single-game tickets are available by calling 219-882-2255 and railcatsbaseball.com.

