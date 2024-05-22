DockHounds Use 5 Run First to Beat Milkmen

May 22, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release







OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - The Lake Country DockHounds pounced early and often en route to a 7-4 victory over the Milwaukee Milkmen Tuesday at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

Josh Altmann kicked off the scoring with a three-run blast to left field. His towering home run highlighted a five-run first inning that also included doubles from Josh Morgan and Justin Connell.

"You can live in the zone and attack guys with a lead like that," DockHounds pitcher Bryan Bonnell said. "You don't have to be a cookie cutter or start nitpicking and it's huge so that you can start expanding the zone."

The run support was more than enough for Bonnell on the mound as he pitched his first and the team's first quality start of the season. Bonnell went six strong innings yielding seven hits and three runs while also racking up six strikeouts.

Bonnell had been roughed up in his first two outings as a DockHound so to see his success was a good sign for things to come.

"The first two outings I kind of had some bad luck, but everything came together today," Bonnell said. "My confidence moving forward is high and I am just looking to build off of it."

The Milkmen strung together a couple of runs in innings two and three before the DockHounds tacked on. Marcus Chui laced a line drive into left-center that scored Connell from first.

Connell's impressive day got even better in the eighth as he crushed his second home run of the season to center field. Connell finished the day a triple shy of the cycle. He finished with three hits, three runs and two runs batted in.

"I expect to help us win," Connell said. "I expect to help the team win, whether it's offense, defense, running the bases, anyway I can help us win. If we come out with a 'W' then that's good."

The Milkmen homered in the fifth and ninth innings respectively before Alexis Rivero slammed the door.

For Connell and the DockHounds, Tuesday was a good day.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.