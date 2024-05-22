Monarchs Fall Short of Sweep

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City Monarchs were unable to complete its second sweep of the season on Wednesday night, falling to the Kane County Cougars, 9-0, at Legends Field.

The loss snaps Kansas City's longest winning streak of the season, dating back to Saturday's 5-3 win over the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

The Cougars (6-6) hit around Monarchs starter Yefry Ramirez (0-1) in the second inning. Kane County plated six runs on five hits, including a pair of run-scoring doubles from Hayden Dunhurst and Ernny Ordonez.

Jacob Cantleberry hurled his best outing of the season to keep Kansas City in it.

The former Missouri Tiger emerged from the bullpen after Ramirez' departure in the fourth inning. The southpaw struck out five across 2.2 innings, allowing just one base hit.

Cantleberry and Nicolo Pinazzi combined for 3.2 shutout innings, marking a streak of over 16 consecutive shutout innings by the Kansas City (8-4) bullpen.

The Monarchs bats weren't able to keep up with Cougar starter Jack Fox (1-1). The right-hander dominated the KC lineup, allowing just four singles in six innings.

Kane County tacked on another two runs in the final two innings.

The Monarchs continue their 10-game home stand on Friday against the Lincoln Saltdogs at Legends Field. Friday night features a 1924 Kansas City Monarchs Negro League Flag giveaway while supplies last, first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

Tickets are available at monarchsbaseball.com.

