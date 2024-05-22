Cleburne Blasts Three Homeruns to Power Past Canaries

Sioux Falls, SD - Cleburne blasted three homeruns on Wednesday to power past the Canaries 12-1 at the Bird Cage.

The Railroaders struck for four runs in the top of the first inning, two in the second, two more in the fourth and one in the fifth before the Birds recorded their first hit.

Spence Sarringar drew a leadoff walk to begin the eighth inning and scored on a fielder's choice but Cleburne answered back with three runs in the top of the ninth.

Sioux Falls is now 7-5 and will open a six-game roadtrip Friday night at Milwaukee.

